Jean R. Mayfield, 87, a former resident of Signal Mtn., TN, passed away April 26, 2020. Jean was a faithful Christian and a member of Eastern Shore church of Christ, Talladega church of Christ and Taft Highway church of Christ, respectively. She was a great example of a Christian to her family and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Roberts and Jessie Deason; husband, William Mayfield; daughter, Marsha Whaley and one brother, Bill Roberts. Jean is survived by one son, Ed Bishop; one daughter, Patty Foreman; two stepchildren; two siblings, Joyce Burford and Jerry Lee. She also leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thank you is extended to the Gardens of Daphne. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Clint Henley officiated. Memorial contributions may be made to Apologetics Press or Truth for the World. On line condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega directed the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 29, 2020