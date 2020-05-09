Graveside services for Mrs. Jeanette Crim Cunningham, 102, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Coleman Cemetery. Pastor Billy Bedford will be the officiant.
Mrs. Jeanette Crim Cunningham was born on Tuesday, April 30, 1918, to the parentage of Frank McClellan and Amanda Green Crim in Riverside, Alabama.
Mrs. Cunningham accepted Jesus Christ at an early age as her Lord and Savior. Jeanette loved the Lord and faithfully served as a deaconess at First Baptist Church, Riverside. She was educated in the schools of St. Clair County. Jeanette continued her education at Alabama State College where she received her Bachelor of Science degree and the University of Alabama Birmingham where she received her Master of Science degree in Early Childhood Education. She returned to St. Clair County and dedicated over 40 years of service as a teacher at Iola Roberts Elementary School and St. Clair County Training Center. During her career, love for people, especially children, lead to educating multiple generations. During her free time, Jeanette enjoyed gardening and baking. On Wednesday, October 25, 1950, Jeanette and the late James F. Cunningham were joined in holy matrimony and enjoyed 61 years of marriage until his passing on December 26, 2011.
Jeanette began her eternal journey on Friday, May 8, 2020, at her residence in Riverside. She was preceded in passing by her husband, James F. Cunningham; a daughter, JoAnn Crim Wills; a son, Arthur Fomby, Jr.; her parents, Frank McClellan and Amanda Green Crim; two brothers, Morris Crim and Charles Crim; and two sisters, Francis Remsey and Jane Wilson.
Mrs. Cunningham leaves to celebrate her life and legacy: a special son, Maurice Crim of Riverside, Alabama; two grandchildren, Angela Crim and Maurice A. (Nancy) Crim; four great grandchildren, Erica Crim, Jordan Crim, Mackenzie Jeanette Crim and Grayson Maurice Crim; a great niece, Tarmarcia Johnson Morrall; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visit www.terrysmortuary.com for online obituary and condolences. Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary will direct the services. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Home from May 9 to May 10, 2020.