Jeanette Isbell

Service Information
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL
(256)-245-4361
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:30 PM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
Obituary
Funeral service for Jeanette Isbell, age 81, of Sylacauga will be Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Rev. Frank Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Tallasahatchie Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-330PM at the funeral home.
Ms. Isbell passed away October 10, 2019 at Sylacauga Health and Rehab.
She was Preceded in death by her husband: Leonard Isbell, parents: Luther and Epise Brooks, Son: Phillip Harris and brother: James Brooks. She was a godly woman that cared deeply for her family and carried the strength.
She is survived by her Daughters: Patricia Williams (Curtis), Susan Kelly, Brother: Alvin Brooks, Sisters: Sadie Dobbs, Ruby Morris, Connie Cooper, 4 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.
Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 13, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Sylacauga, AL   (256) 245-4361
