Funeral service for Jeanette Isbell, age 81, of Sylacauga will be Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Rev. Frank Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Tallasahatchie Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-330PM at the funeral home.
Ms. Isbell passed away October 10, 2019 at Sylacauga Health and Rehab.
She was Preceded in death by her husband: Leonard Isbell, parents: Luther and Epise Brooks, Son: Phillip Harris and brother: James Brooks. She was a godly woman that cared deeply for her family and carried the strength.
She is survived by her Daughters: Patricia Williams (Curtis), Susan Kelly, Brother: Alvin Brooks, Sisters: Sadie Dobbs, Ruby Morris, Connie Cooper, 4 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.
Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 13, 2019