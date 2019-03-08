Funeral service for Jeannette Rodgers Mooney, 90, will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Joe Camp officiating. Burial will be in Mooney Family Cemetery in Weogufka, AL. Mrs. Mooney died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius Perry and Amanda Bell Rodgers, husband, O. J. Mooney, Jr., brothers, Pete Rodgers, Jesse Rodgers and Joe Rodgers. She is survived by son, Roger Emory Mooney (Martha); daughter, Elizabeth Mooney Fielding (Jerry); four grandchildren, Jesse Emory Mooney, James Jackson Mooney, Amanda Fielding Moore, Adam Steele Fielding; four great-grandchildren, Grace Jeanette Mooney, Dawson Oscar Jackson Mooney, Emma Berrey Moore, and Elizabeth Seawell Moore. Visitation will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. The family will accept flowers or contributions may be sent to West Coosa Senior Center 47 County Rd 70 Sylacauga AL. 35151. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Rodgers Mooney.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 8, 2019