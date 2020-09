Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family

Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family

Jeannette M. Bell, 73, passed away August 29, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bell, son, Danny McCabe.

Jeannette was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by son, Alan McCabe (Candee), sister-in-law, Vivian Sharp.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store