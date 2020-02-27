Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffery Allen Martin. View Sign Service Information Calling hours 1:00 PM Seddon Baptist Church Pell City , AL View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Seddon Baptist Church Pell City , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffery Allen Martin, 59, passed away peacefully at his home in Cropwell, Alabama, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was surrounded by family and friends as he made his transition from this earth to be with his heavenly Father. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather (Buddy) and a friend to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Sybil Marie Amason Martin, and his father, William Alfred Martin, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Long Martin; son, Jeffery Martin; daughters, Summer Martin and Emily Love (Justin); brother, Jonathan Martin; grandchildren, Willow and Camilla Love; father-in-law, William (Shorty) Long; mother-in-law, Linda Bell Long; sister-in-laws, Melodie Foote (David) and Patsy Lee (Dondi); a host of nieces and nephews along with many other extended family, close friends and animal companion, Sophie. The family would like to thank Misty Raylea, CRNP; Lakeside Hospice and their nurses who helped to keep him comfortable in his final days. A memorial service will be held on February 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Seddon Baptist Church in Pell City, Alabama. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lakeside Hospice in Jeff's memory. Jeffery Allen Martin, 59, passed away peacefully at his home in Cropwell, Alabama, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was surrounded by family and friends as he made his transition from this earth to be with his heavenly Father. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather (Buddy) and a friend to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Sybil Marie Amason Martin, and his father, William Alfred Martin, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Long Martin; son, Jeffery Martin; daughters, Summer Martin and Emily Love (Justin); brother, Jonathan Martin; grandchildren, Willow and Camilla Love; father-in-law, William (Shorty) Long; mother-in-law, Linda Bell Long; sister-in-laws, Melodie Foote (David) and Patsy Lee (Dondi); a host of nieces and nephews along with many other extended family, close friends and animal companion, Sophie. The family would like to thank Misty Raylea, CRNP; Lakeside Hospice and their nurses who helped to keep him comfortable in his final days. A memorial service will be held on February 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Seddon Baptist Church in Pell City, Alabama. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lakeside Hospice in Jeff's memory. Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close