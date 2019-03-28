Funeral service for Jeffrey Oscar Rogers, age 63, of Alpine will be Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11AM at the First Baptist Church of Sylacauga. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 at the church. Mr. Rogers passed away March 26, 2019 at Brookwood Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents: Mr. and Mrs. William H. Rogers, sister: Julia Rogers, brother: Jim Rogers, grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Davenport and father and mother-in-law: Mr. and Mrs. Winton (Sandy) Giles. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Sylacauga and was an avid Alabama fan. Survivors are his wife: Amy Giles Rogers, son: Bradley Clell Logan, daughter: Renee Rogers Young and her husband Aaron, granddaughter: Isabelle Moorefield and brother: Howard Rogers. The family will accept flowers or donations can be made to the or the First Baptist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey oscar Rogers.
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
(256) 245-4361
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 28, 2019