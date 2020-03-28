Jeremy Leigh Tipton 42 of Munford Al. passed away Wednesday March 25, 2020. Private services for Mr. Tipton will be Monday March 30, 2020. Interment will be in Pine Hill Memorial Park. Mike Snyder will officiate services. Mr. Tipton is survived by a daughter: Sara Tipton, a son: Jeremia Tipton, his mother: Kimberly Kay Tipton, his father: Terry Tipton, and 2 sisters: Brandi Kilgore, and Teri Lynn Tipton. Pallbearers will be Jacob Watkins, Joe Joe Peters, Matt Peters, Michael Hayes, Jason Pruitt, and David Stephens. Honorary pallbearers will be Guy (Jimmy) Knight and Scottie Bishop. Mr. Tipton was a native and lifelong resident of Talladega, and was a self employed Carpenter. Mr. Tipton was preceded in death by his father Terry Glenn Dunaway. Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 28, 2020