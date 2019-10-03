The Daily Home

Jeromy Lilly

Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL
351251705
(205)-338-3341
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
View Map
Obituary
Funeral Service for Jeromy Lilly, age 28, will be Friday, October 4, at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 1 until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Lilly passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Buddy & Ruth Cardwell. He is survived by his fiancé, Brandie Coshatt; 2 sons, Daniel Lilly, Axl Lilly; parents, Barry & Robbie Lilly; grandparents, Ronald Lilly, Rose Lilly; brother, Anthony Lilly; sister, Rebecca Hines. Condolences may be offered to the Lilly family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 3, 2019
