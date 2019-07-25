Funeral service for Jerry David Hardy, 73, will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Rev. Donald Grice officiating. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery in Childersburg, AL. Mr. Hardy passed away at his home on July 23, 2019. Jerry married the love of his life, Carol Hardy, in 1979 and they built their forever home in Sylacauga, AL where they have resided for the last 40 years. Jerry was a retiree of Kimberly Clark and was loved by all his coworkers. Jerry was an admirable man and was looked at as "larger than life" from all that knew and loved him. Jerry loved his Alabama football, his country, but most importantly he loved God and had an outstanding relationship with him. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, JD and Clantis Hardy, and his daughter, Laura Hardy. Jerry is survived by his wife, Carol Hardy who thought Jerry hung the moon. His daughters, Kimberlie Conn and Kelli Baird, his step-sons, Brian Smith and Kenny Smith. His numerous grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren who he adored. The family would like to send a thank you to Scott Williams and all of the faculty that helped at Amedysis Hospice. We are humbled and grateful for the compassion and kindness you have shown our family during such a hard trying time. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Pallbearers and Honorary will be co-workers and friends of the Ross Dryer at Kimberly-Clark Corp. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 25, 2019