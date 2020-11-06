1/1
Jerry Lewis Pratt, Sr.
Celebration of Life for Mr. Jerry Lewis Pratt, Sr. age 64, will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Goodwater, AL. Pastor Xavier Beasley, Officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, 1:00PM to 7:00PM at Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL. Jerry departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior on October 31, 2020 at University of Alabama at Birmingham Medical Center, Birmingham, AL. He leaves to cherish his memories, are his loving and devoted wife Betty, his children from a previous marriage to the late Patricia Ervin Pratt, Jerry Pratt Jr., and Patrice Pratt Ware (Ali) of Sacramento, California, God Daughter, Tamara Hoffner of San Francisco, California, one Grandchild, Kahliya Pratt of Seattle, Washington, three sisters, Shirley Parks of Sylacauga, Verleta Baker of Childersburg and Wanda Jackson (Clarence) of Dayton, Ohio. Jerry is also survived by children he gained when he marriage with his wife Betty; Shanna (Vince) Averette of Huntsville, and Justin Smith of Sylacauga; grandchildren Jordan Rush, Chyna Smith, Alivia Averette and Jaxon Jrue; and six sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers the Pratt family asks that you make charitable donations to Community Funeral Home. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
