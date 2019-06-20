Jerry "Dale" Shaw, 53, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Funeral service for Mr. Shaw will be on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Westside Baptist Church at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the church. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Rev. Joel Davis will officiate the service. Jerry Dale Shaw was a lifelong resident of Talladega. He was born on April 5, 1966. He was a loving dad, son, brother, uncle, and grandfather. He loved to play softball, fish, golf, and spend time with friends and family. He was the nicest guy. Dale was loved by everyone. His children were his world. He treated everyone how he expected to be treated. He loved Alabama football (Roll Tide). Mr. Shaw is survived by his daughter, Jessica Crowe (Robert); son, Jeremy Shaw (Ashley); parents Jerry Shaw (Cynthia) and Linda Bishop (Charles); sister, Lora Shaw Cooper (Gary); step sisters, Sandra Thornton (Jon) and Mary Charles Webber (Topper); brothers, J.R. Shaw (Heather) and Kevin Shaw (Brittani); step brother, Lee Bishop (Tammy); three granddaughters, one grandson, and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Grey Cooper, Todd Graves, Steve Lathem, Andy Thompson, Henry Benefield, Patrick Jones, and Gary Ward. Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on June 20, 2019