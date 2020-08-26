Jerry Wendell Shaw, Sr., 77, passed away August 24, 2020. A graveside service will be 3:00 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Steven Dye officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at Usrey Funeral Home. Born in Shelby County on November 29, 1942, Jerry graduated from the Alabama School for the deaf in 1964, and was a member of ASD Boy Scout Troop 29. Jerry was a barber in Birmingham and Talladega for 49 years, later working at the Alabama School for the Deaf as the Barber Instructor (13 years), recreation specialist (20 years), and a bus driver (entire 33 years). After his retirement in 2007, Jerry volunteered as a clock keeper, score book keeper, and bus driver for ASD basketball. He was president of the Alabama School for the Deaf Alumni Association (6 years), vice-president of the ASDAA (2 years), served on the ASDAA Board of Directors (over 35 years), and was inducted into the ASD Hall of Fame in 2018. Jerry loved the Alabama School for the Deaf, Alumni Association, and the people connected with him from all over the country, staying connected with them through the ASDAA website and Facebook page. He received several awards including the Appreciation Award from the ASD Hall of Fame Board of Directors (1990), Alumni Award (1997), Service Award (2004), the Appreciation of More than 32 years of Dedicated Service to ASD Award (2007), and the ASD Hall of Fame (2018). His hobbies included fishing, camping, golfing, and enjoying new and old friends. Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Cynthia Glass Shaw; sons, Kevin Lewis Shaw of Leeds, Jerry Wendell Shaw, Jr. (Heather) of Moody, and Darrell William Hargreaves (Kristen) of Tuscaloosa; and daughter, Lora Shaw Cooper of Talladega; brother, Johnny Shaw (Linda) of Wilsonville; grandchildren, Jessica Crowe (Robert), Jeremy Shaw, Emma Jones (Patrick), Grey Cooper, Kyler Shaw, and Durham Davis; great-grandchildren, Camille Truss, London Thornton, Clayton Crowe, Amelia Jones, Jaxon Jones, and Harper Shaw. Preceding him in death were his parents, Jadie Wendell and Louise Shaw; and son, Jerry Dale Shaw. Pallbearers will be Michael Deuel, Phillip Magouirk, Rocky Truman, Henry Benefield, Timmy McGuire, Wesley Moran and Boris Garth. Those to serve as honorary pallbearers will be Bill Estes, Scott Deuel and the Alabama School for the Deaf Alumni Association Board. In an abundance of caution, the family requests that there be no gathering at the funeral home. Please come and go to allow for more friends to speak to the family. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Jerry Shaw to the Alabama School for the Deaf or the Alabama School for the Deaf Alumni Association (ASDAA). Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct the service.