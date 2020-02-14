The Daily Home

Obituary
Graveside service for Jesse Elvis Presley, age 63, of Grimes Chapel will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2PM at Grimes Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Dale Abrams officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. He was a licensed EMT, and was preceded in death by his parents: Curtis and Jewel Presley, grandparents: Jim and Mary Lou Morris Presley and John and Susie Downs Thomas, and his brothers: Curtis Presley Jr, Edward Presley and Joey David Presley. He is survived by his uncle: Billy Presley, sister: Jackie Presley Weldon Carter, brothers: Jimmy Dale Presley (Connie), Timothy Jaye Presley and a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Shane Weldon, Trey Weldon, Kelly Presley, Ethan Presley, Tyler Presley, Justin Presley and honorary pallbearers are, Steve Presley, Mike Presley, Joe Weldon and Brett Wallis. The family would like to thank Dr. Aldahar and the staff at Coosa Valley ICU for being so caring and wonderful. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 14, 2020
