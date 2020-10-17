1/1
Jessie Earl Long
Celebration of Life for Mr. Jessie Earl Long, age 57, will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Harpersville Memorial Cemetery, Harpersville, AL. Rev. Trenton Woodword, Officiating. Mr. Long departed this walk of life on October 10, 2020 in Birmingham, AL. He leaves to cherish his memories one son, Deandre Sanders of Birmingham, AL; two daughters, Andrea King and Jessica Sanders both of Birmingham, AL; one brother, Billy (Chris) Long; fifteen grandchildren, four step sons, Ricky Price, Oscar, Demetrius, Reginald Peoples; two great grandchildren; one aunt, Mary Hayes; a special cousin (Best Friend) Aramis Norwood of Birmingham, AL; and a host of relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.

Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Harpersville Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
October 16, 2020
To the family of Mr.Jessie Long such devasting news too hear of the sudden passing of your dear beloved one I remember Jessie when were knee high to a duck from Southside of Birmingham(Glen Iris) community he always no matter what had a loving heart and sweet spirit he will truly be miss by all who knew him
Free at last my friend your work down here was complete you was call to higher ground to get your reward praying that GOD will give peace that passeth all understanding and strength to endure your darkest hour and hours ahead you the family will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers
Rest on my friend sleep in Heavenly peace in the loving arms of GOD ALMIGHTY
GOD BLESS
TO GOD BE THE GLORY OF US ALL
Robin Thomas Carlisle
Friend
