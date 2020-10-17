To the family of Mr.Jessie Long such devasting news too hear of the sudden passing of your dear beloved one I remember Jessie when were knee high to a duck from Southside of Birmingham(Glen Iris) community he always no matter what had a loving heart and sweet spirit he will truly be miss by all who knew him

Free at last my friend your work down here was complete you was call to higher ground to get your reward praying that GOD will give peace that passeth all understanding and strength to endure your darkest hour and hours ahead you the family will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers

Rest on my friend sleep in Heavenly peace in the loving arms of GOD ALMIGHTY

GOD BLESS

TO GOD BE THE GLORY OF US ALL

Robin Thomas Carlisle

Friend