Service Information
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843
Talladega , AL 35160
(256)-362-0111
Visitation
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843
Talladega , AL 35160
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843
Talladega , AL 35160
Obituary

Mrs. Jewel Dean Reeves, 82, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The family will receive friends at Talladega Funeral Home on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Talladega Funeral Home. Rev. Charles Stone will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Reeves was Baptist by faith and a member of Westside Baptist Church. She was happily married to the late Nolen Eugen Reeves for 63 years. She lived most of her life in Talladega and worked for many years at Bemis Company, Crown Textile, and Discount Food Mart before retiring while raising all 5 of their children and became a grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She will be remembered as a kind, loving, generous lady and always willing to lend a hand or give a kind word to so many people. She will be greatly missed. Mrs. Reeves is preceded in death by her loving husband, Nolan Eugene Reeves; parents, Charles Daniel and Lera Mae Gurley; son, Larry L. Reeves; and son-in-law, Randy Smith ; and special family member, Willard McDonald. She is survived by her sons, Lonnie Eugene (Karen) Reeves and Gary Michael (Carolyn Edwards) Reeves; daughters, Kathy Smith (Lonnie Merritt) and Sharon (Larry) Smith; grandchildren, Leah Oglesby, Daniel Curry, Eric Reeves, Amanda Champion, Michael Reeves, Jr., Leslie Goodman, Billy M. Irvin, Jr., Melody Ferrell, Justin Smith, and Brandon Smith; 15 great grandchildren; and special family members, Calvin McDonald, Clarence McDonald, Vernon McDonald, George McDonald, and Shirley Faye Black. Pallbearers will be Dylan Ferrell, Dalton Ferrell, Justin Smith, Brandon Smith, Gary Michael Reeves, Jr., and Eric Reeves. Sonny Rodriguez will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services. Published in The Daily Home on May 11, 2019

