Memorial service for Jim Barth, 79, will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Pastor Charles Kelley officiating. Mr. Barth died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Grandview Hospital. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eloise Barth, father, Howard Barth, grandmother, Marie Mattison, grandfather, James E Mattison, and daughter, Teresa Robinson. Mr. Barth served his country in both the Army & the Alabama National Guard. He was an MP in Germany and a decorated sharpshooter and marksman. Jim worked for Avondale for over 40 years and also drove for Landstar for 5 years before retiring. He was an avid reader and enjoyed golf, Auburn football and loved going to the movies. Jim was a wonderful, kind, loving man who never met a stranger and he will be deeply missed by all. He is survived by his wife, Glenda Thomas Barth of Sylacauga; two daughters, Barbara (Mark) Murchison of Sylacauga, Trina (Philip) Cleveland of Snead, AL.; son, David (Marcelle) Barth of Childersburg; son Gary McDickinson (Nett) of Weogufka; twelve grandchildren, Keith Robinson, Jason Robinson, Mark McDickinson, Rebecca Lewis, Hannah Murchison, Jeremiah Barth, Mandy Phillips, Aaron Murchison, Travis Cleveland, Tyler Cleveland, Jackson Cleveland, Lisa McDickinson; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, June 15, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/ sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/ 8516. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.