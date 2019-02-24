Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Bentley. View Sign

Jim Bentley, 78 , passed away February 22,2019.

He was born November 29, 1940 in Central Park, Birmingham, AL.

From that time on he was a Central Park Boy. He went to West End High School and graduated from Ensley High School. After attending The University of Montevallo, he went to work for Air Engineers, Inc.

In 1964, he became the youngest salesman for Bigelow Rugs and Carpets ever hired covering Alabama, Mississippi, parts of Georgia, and the Panhandle of Florida as a Territory Manager.

After being with Bigelow ten years and Salesman of the Year for the entire country, he opened Bentley Carpets, Inc. in 1974 and within five years he had five stores becoming the largest carpet dealer in the state.

He was a member of The Birmingham Downtown Club, The Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, The Birmingham Press Club, The Exchange Club, The Summit Club, The Club, and The Vestavia Hills Country Club.

He was The President of Vestavia Parks and Recreation Baseball and started the first annual baseball program publication. He coached and later became president of Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Basketball. After that, he was on the Park Board for four years and became President.

He was a member of the Vestavia Hills Exchange Club, The Fairfield

He was a member of Central Park Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walker Louis Bentley; his mother, Lillian Sellers Bentley; and his wife, Diane Ogletree Bentley.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Richey Bentley; his daughter, Denise (Dee) Bentley Gurganus, (John); his son, James Christian (Chris) Bentley, (Lisa); two grandsons Michael Joseph Romano, Jr. and James Christian Bentley,Jr. , and two granddaughters, Victoria Brooke Bentley and Brayden Diane Bentley Step Children Donna Cooper, Shelly Fomby, step grandchildren, Bradi(Michael) ,Christian McSweeny, Raliegh (Tyler), Lawson Boyanton, and Kodi and Blaine Eads, Jordan Ray, and Peyton Walker.

Special friends: Tracy Kuhn, Cynthianne and Joann Morgan Visitation for Mr. Bentley will Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Ridout's Valley Chapel in Homewood, AL. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Valley Chapel. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers, please make donations to: Chapel in the Pines of Pell City¸ AL.

Jim Bentley, 78 , passed away February 22,2019.He was born November 29, 1940 in Central Park, Birmingham, AL.From that time on he was a Central Park Boy. He went to West End High School and graduated from Ensley High School. After attending The University of Montevallo, he went to work for Air Engineers, Inc.In 1964, he became the youngest salesman for Bigelow Rugs and Carpets ever hired covering Alabama, Mississippi, parts of Georgia, and the Panhandle of Florida as a Territory Manager.After being with Bigelow ten years and Salesman of the Year for the entire country, he opened Bentley Carpets, Inc. in 1974 and within five years he had five stores becoming the largest carpet dealer in the state.He was a member of The Birmingham Downtown Club, The Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, The Birmingham Press Club, The Exchange Club, The Summit Club, The Club, and The Vestavia Hills Country Club.He was The President of Vestavia Parks and Recreation Baseball and started the first annual baseball program publication. He coached and later became president of Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Basketball. After that, he was on the Park Board for four years and became President.He was a member of the Vestavia Hills Exchange Club, The Fairfield Elks Lodge , and he helped form the Elks club 2818, being the #2 member. He was a member of The Pell City Rotary Club , Board Member for three years of The original Chapel in the Pines Pell City. He started the Water Waves publication for LMLPA.He was a member of Central Park Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his father, Walker Louis Bentley; his mother, Lillian Sellers Bentley; and his wife, Diane Ogletree Bentley.He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Richey Bentley; his daughter, Denise (Dee) Bentley Gurganus, (John); his son, James Christian (Chris) Bentley, (Lisa); two grandsons Michael Joseph Romano, Jr. and James Christian Bentley,Jr. , and two granddaughters, Victoria Brooke Bentley and Brayden Diane Bentley Step Children Donna Cooper, Shelly Fomby, step grandchildren, Bradi(Michael) ,Christian McSweeny, Raliegh (Tyler), Lawson Boyanton, and Kodi and Blaine Eads, Jordan Ray, and Peyton Walker.Special friends: Tracy Kuhn, Cynthianne and Joann Morgan Visitation for Mr. Bentley will Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Ridout's Valley Chapel in Homewood, AL. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Valley Chapel. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery.In Lieu of Flowers, please make donations to: Chapel in the Pines of Pell City¸ AL. Funeral Home Ridout's Valley Chapel

1800 Oxmoor Road

Homewood , AL 35209

(205) 879-3401 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Elks Lodge Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close