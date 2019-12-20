Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie Odell Thomas. View Sign Service Information Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-2344 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Jimmie Odell Thomas, age 85, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Citizens Brookwood Medical Center. Mrs. Thomas was a lifelong resident of Lincoln, Al. and a member of Blue Eye Baptist Church. She was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother, and was loved by everyone she knew. Mrs. Thomas worked for over 25 years and retired from Crown Textiles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rayburn L. Thomas; two sons, James "Boat" Blankenship and Leonard Thomas; parents, Jim and Sally Mitchell; brothers, Carl Mitchell, William Mitchell, Billy Mitchell and Frederick "Buster" Mitchell; sisters, Louise Mitchell, Lois Summers, Sara Langley and Anita Crim. She is survived by her sister, Earlene Bowman; children, Sissy (Dale) Hooper, Nelda (Mickey) Munn and Rayburn E. Thomas; grandchildren, Misty (Rob) Walker, Tonya Hooie, Chris Hooper, David (Anna) Thomas, Tiffany (Nick) Watts, Ashley Stephens, Michael (Jennifer) Munn, Mandy Munn and Morgan Munn; twenty-one great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Blue Eye Baptist Church in Lincoln with Jacky Morgan officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, December 20 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega. Pallbearers will be Shane Thornburg, Donald Langley, Chris Bowman, Jay Mitchell, Keith Mitchell and Tim Champion. Online condolences may be offered at



