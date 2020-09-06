1/
Jimmie Parks
1932 - 2020
A private memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 6 at 2 pm With his friend Johnny Richardson officiating. Contact his daughter Joan Parks for information.

Jimmie Parks departed this life on August 16, 2020. He was born on Dec. 11, 1932 to the late Lucius and Beatrice Clisby Parks in Sylacauga, Alabama. He attended East Highland School and retired from Wehadkwee Yarn Mill. After retirement, he worked as a custodian for Talladega Walmart. He was a member of the Congregation of Jehovah's Witness for 57 years.

He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Mary E Parks; Daughter, Joan D Parks; step-son, Gregory Beck(Phyllis); two stepdaughters, Victoria Johnson and Wanda E Hughes (Peter); Grandchildren, Angela Morris, Christopher Johnson, Deon Beck, Demetrius Beck, and Dantrell Beck, Courtney Gaddis, Kristina Gaddis, Brandon Gaddis; brother, Eddie Frank Parks (Eleanor); sisters, Jessie Pearl Kidd (Timothy), Lois Green. He was preceded in death by brothers , Woodrow McKenzie and Billy Parks (Alice) and sisters, Annie Lee Davis (Lee Howard) and Lois Green.

Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 6, 2020.
