Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL
35161
(256)-362-2344
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Pine Hill Memorial Park
Talladega - Graveside service for Jimmy Barnett, 76, of Talladega will be 1:30 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Wes Johnson, Mike Carden, and George Sims will officiate. The family will receive friends Friday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega.
Jimmy was a native of Winterboro, AL and lived most of his life in Talladega. He was the former owner/operator of Talladega Box and Lumber Co. and retired from Miller Lumber Co. of Sylacauga. He was also a cattle farmer. Jimmy loved his children and grandchildren.
Mr. Barnett is survived by his daughter, Jessica Barnett; sons, Cory (Rachel) Barnett, Brody (Heather) Barnett, Greer Barnett; sisters, Louise Sewell, Sue Palmer; grandchildren, Marley, Avery, Harper, Sloane, Roman, and Jesse Barnett.
He is preceded in death by his sisters, Alice Houston, and Agnes Barnett.
Active pallbearers will be Joe Sam Galloway, Keith Haney, Larry Sims, Mike Brown, Ricky Hindman, Rip Williams, Mike Feazell, and Doug Camp.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tina and Tina's Breakfast Crew.
Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega is directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 25, 2019
