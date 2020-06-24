Jimmy Benefield
1932 - 2020
Jimmy Benefield, 87, of Alpine, AL passed away June 20, 2020. He was born October 13, 1932. No services have been scheduled at this time. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Alma Benefield; children, Tim Benefield and Keith Benefield; wife, Faye Benefield; and brothers, Sonny Benefield and Carl Benefield. He is survived by his grandchildren, Shannon (Alice) Benefield, April (Jason) Warren and Alicia (Tim) Osborne; great grandchildren, Mike McGhar, Meredith Holley, Camryn Benefield, Bethany Holley, Blair McGhar and Parker Benefield; great great grandchild, Asher McGhar and a loving, extended family. Jimmy was an active member of Camp Bluebird and the Chaplain of TOUCH. He was an active volunteer of Childersburg Historical Society. His hobbies were genealogy and history and he enjoyed classic cars and watching television shows. He was a loving father and grandfather and was always willing to volunteer whenever needed. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com. Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory Eclectic, Alabama

Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 24, 2020.
