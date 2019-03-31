The Daily Home

Jimmy C. Cole

Jimmy C. Cole, 81 of Lincoln passed away March 29, 2019. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday April 2, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home Chapel in Talladega. His Family will receive friends Tuesday from 10-11 am at funeral home.
He was retired from City of Birmingham after 35 years of service and a cattleman in the Lincoln area for 25 years.
He is survived by his children Renee Lewis (Roy), Tim Cole (Carla), Bob Cole (Joan), David Cole and Lee Cole, 8 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren. Usrey funeral home in Talladega will direct. Online condolences can be made to www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Patton Chapel Cemetery fund.
Funeral Home
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 31, 2019
