Jimmy Ernest Wilcox was born April 9, 1936 at his home in Talladega County to Jim and Lena Wilcox. He was the only son and 4th of 5 children. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Harvey and three sisters; Scottie Milam, Annie Ruth Hurst, Bobbie Jean Hare and is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sarah Maudine Wilcox, one son, Jimmy Mark Wilcox (Rachel), 2 grandchildren - Brent Mark Wilcox (Kayla) and Bethany Michelle Milstead (Rusty), 5 great-grandchildren and his baby sister - Jenny Ann Baird (Jim). Funeral Service for Mr. Wilcox will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Talladega Bible Methodist Church with interment following at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Wednesday at the church. Rev. Bob Blankenship, Rev. William Snider, and Rev. Mike Avery will officiate the service. Jimmy graduated from Munford High School in 1954. He began work as a high school student, driving a school bus. He worked to help support his family on their dairy farm. In 1958, Jimmy married Maudine Crawford after a four year courtship. They enjoyed 65 years together. After High School he worked for Talladega County and then worked for Soderhamn/Kockums Industries. In 1983, Jimmy and his Brother-in-law Leslie Crawford began their own company as partners of Woodland Parts and Service. Together they serviced the forest products industry and were blessed of the Lord. Jimmy retired about 9 years ago. He was a charter member of Talladega Bible Methodist Church where he held many positions with the church and the conference. He served on the Board of Trustees of God's Bible School and College for 25 years in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jimmy was also a longtime member of the Gideon's International. His hobbies included gardening, tractors, cattle and bush-hogging on the farm. Jimmy will be remembered for his gentle spirit, devotion to his family, customers and many friends.

