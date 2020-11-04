1/1
Jimmy "Cool Breeze" Keel
Jimmy "Cool Breeze" Keel, 64, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by the mother of his child, Tina Grimes. He loved playing chess, fishing and music. Mr. Keel served in the Navy from March 1977 to March 1981 when he was honorably discharged. He is survived by his daughter, Maleia Keel; grandson, Aiden Cochran; four brothers, Mike "Cookie" Keel, Melvin "Beatle" Keel, Johnny Keel, Alton "Altuna" Jones; two nieces, Jessica Keel, Katelyn Smith; and nephew, J J Keel. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/ sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/ 8516. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
