Jimmy Laverne Lipham, 80, of Talladega, Alabama passed away on September 18, 2020. Mr. Lipham was Baptist by faith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Sue Bowden Lipham; and his son Kent Laverne Lipham. Mr. Lipham is survived by son, Jamie Lipham (Susan); two brothers, Billy Lipham; Kenneth Lipham (Theresa); one sister Betty Joe Taylor; and two grandsons Jacob Lipham; Matthew Lipham. Mr. Lipham loved to hunt, fish, work with is hands and especially spending time with his grandsons. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family has ask that donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.CFF.ORG
). Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.