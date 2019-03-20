Jimmy Ray Mitchell, 62 of Talladega passed away March 16, 2019 at home. Funeral Services were held at 3:00pm, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Chapel, with burial in Pine Hill Memorial Park. The Rev. Kevin Jones officiated the service. He was a member of Stockdale Baptist church and medically retired from ATAP. He is preceded in death by his father Alton Wesley Mitchell, and brother Guy Mitchell. He is survived by his wife Connie Mitchell, daughters Mandy Goray (Monica Kemp), Jessica Mitchell, sons Christopher Mitchell (Amber), Matthew Mitchell, mother Margaret Mitchell, sisters Judy McClain (Charles), Charlotte Williams (Eric), Carol Green, brothers David Mitchell (Lori), Roger Mitchell (Jackie), Johnny Mitchell, William Mitchell (Roxanne), Joe Mitchell (Janice), Steve Mitchell (Laura), daughter-in-law Sandra Mitchell, sister-in-law Gail Perkins, 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers were Travis Ford, James Magouyrk, Chase Davis, Johnny Mitchell, Christopher Mitchell and Harry Milam. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega directed the service. Online condolences can be made at www.usreyfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 20, 2019