Funeral service for Jimmy V. Queen, age 74 of Goodwater, will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12 noon at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Tony Combest officiating. Burial will follow at Hollins Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the funeral home. Mr. Queen passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his father: L.V. Queen and mother: Paula Wilkinson Queen. Survivors are his wife: Mary Ellen Queen, Sons: Jimmy D. Queen, Joey W. Queen (Sandy), Jason S. Queen (Kim), Jessy B. Salters (Kellie), Daughters: Debra L. Alexander, Eunice M. Queen, Alicia K. Shaw (Neal), Sharon N. Cotton (Rufus), Brothers: Troy Queen (Laura), Eddie Queen (Patricia), Sisters: Freda Meeks, Linda Carter, Judy Duncan, Melinda Blankenship, 21 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Jeremiah Edmondson, Alexander Queen, Joseph Queen, Justin Queen, Elijah Edmondson, Carl Gardner. Online condolences can be left at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 27, 2020