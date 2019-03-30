Funeral services for Jimmy Wayne Allred, age 73 of Wilsonville, will be Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Vincent Revival Center with Rev. Joe Pardue officiating. He will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Harpersville Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, from 5-8 PM at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel. He is survived by his sons, Scotty (Janie) Sims, Stacy (Jenel) Allred, Danny (Regina) Allred; daughter, Angie Spates; brothers, Otis Allred and Hubert Allred; sisters, Sharon Allred Hernandez, Kay Robertson, Tina Ingram, Diane Malin; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; special niece, Margaret (Ricky) Robershaw. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Jean Allred; brothers, Dennis Allred, Cordie Allred, Paul Allred, and Robert Allred. Jimmy was an avid fisherman that loved his grandchildren, the Lord and his family. He was a member of Community Freewill Baptist Church where he served as Trustee for many years and was a current member of Community Worship Center. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will handle the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 30, 2019