Mrs. Burgess was born December 19, 1933 to Joe and Adeline Aston of Winfield, Alabama. After graduating from Winfield High School, she attended Massey Business College in Birmingham, AL. She was retired from Xerox Corporation and worked in both the Jackson, MS and Birmingham, AL offices. Upon moving to Sylacauga, she worked in her husband's (Dr. James Burgess) medical practice in Childersburg, AL. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Sylacauga and was active in the Hope Sunday School Class and United Methodist Women. She belonged to the Wise and Otherwise Study Club and Cherokee Garden Club. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Lake of Spokane, WA; her son, Michael (Robin) Lake of Hampton, NH; granddaughters, Heather Lake of Santiago, Chile SA; Carly Lake El Sayed (Sherif) of Junction City, KS; Lindsay Lake of Portland, OR and three great grandchildren, Omar , Emma, and Nora El Sayed of Junction City, KS. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Dr. William B. Shell of Auburn, AL and two nieces, Aria Shell Sheldon (Rob) of Cumming, GA; Suzette Shell (Dr. Harry Giles) of Birmingham, AL and one grandniece, Amber Shell of Cumming, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First United Methodist Church, 105 East Spring Street, Sylacauga, AL 35150 or B.B. Comer Memorial Library, 214 Broadway Avenue North, Sylacauga, AL. 35150. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at [email protected] Memorial services for long-time resident, Jo Aston Burgess, will be announced at a later date. Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 11, 2020

