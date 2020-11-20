Celebration of Life for Mrs. JoAnn Stone, age 67, will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Calvin Stone, Officiating. Burial will be held at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, Alpine, AL. Visitation will be held Friday, 1:00 PM to 7:00PM at the Funeral Home. Mrs. Stone departed this walk of life on November 13, 2020 at her resident, Childersburg, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories three sons, Gary (Sonya) Stone, Robert Stone, and Kenneth Stone; three daughters, Beverly Stone, Angela Stone, and Patricia (Phillip) Strown; one sister, Gloria Jean Swain; sixteen grandchildren, Y'Kela, Jatarek, Damien, Gary, Jr., Christy, LaDarius, Toi, Charlissa, Brandi, LaJeremy, Justice, Mercedez, Deonte, T'myra, Tizeay, and Kaitlyn; thirty three great grandchildren; two brother in laws, Michael (Tracy) Stone and Frankie Stone; five sister in laws, Florastine, Maggie Sue, Mildred, Ora Lee, and Willie Mae; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org
