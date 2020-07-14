Joanne (Hamilton) Herold, age 92, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
She was born May 14, 1928 in Newberry, Michigan to Clara Hamilton (Johnson) and Philip Service Hamilton.
Mrs. Herold was a 1946 graduate of Newberry High School, and graduated Lawrence University in 1950. She was a member of the Wise & Otherwise Study Club, Order of the Eastern Star, and Sylacauga First United Methodist Church Women's Group. She also was a lifetime member of AXPOW.
Mrs. Herold is survived by daughter Ann Herold Daugherty of Hanahan, South Carolina; daughter Sara Herold Guinn (Donnie) of Cropwell, Alabama; daughter Mary Herold May (Edwin) of New Iberia, Louisiana; and son Thomas Philip Herold (Mary Kay) of Etna, California; sister Emma Hamilton Hale and sister Virginia Hamilton McArthur; grandchild John Berry Hewitt (Leslie), grandchild Philip Hamilton Guinn (Robin), grandchild Matthew Herold Hewitt (Kady), grandchild Emily Daugherty Wise (Kendall), grandchild Thomas William Guinn (Amanda), grandchild Mary Daugherty Wise (Michael), grandchild Carson Marie Herold, grandchild Timothy William Herold and faithful dog Dixie. She also leaves 12 great grandchildren to cherish her memory.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, C. William Herold; father Philip Service Hamilton and mother Clara Hamilton (Johnson).
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joanne's memory may be made to Sylacauga First United Methodist Church.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.