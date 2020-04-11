Joe Ed Davie, Munford, passed away April 8, 2020 at the age of 78. A private graveside service will be at Munford Cemetery. His family will have a memorial service at a later date. Joe was known as a "gentle giant", he loved turkey hunting and being outdoors, he was humble, a good husband and father who provided for his family and done everything out of love. Joe was Pentecostal by faith. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Kay Davie; sons, Phillip (Timi) Davie, Greg (Janet) Davie and Ken (Halie) Davie; grandchildren, Hannah (Trent) Huffines, Leah Davie, Taylor (Josh) Beasley, Chase McCollough, Ryan McCollough, Addison, Aliza (Phelix), Callie, Maddie and Will. Preceding him in death were his parents, Forrest and Velma Davie and his brother, Jack Davie. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will be directing the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 11, 2020