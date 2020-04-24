Mr. Joe Frank Gilliland, 86, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evangeline Green and wife, Mary Gilliland. He is survived by his son, Mike (Renee) Gilliland of Sylacauga; daughter, Tina (Cindy) Gilliland of Birmingham; grandson, Brandon (Krista) Gilliland of Lincoln; and two great-granddaughters, Lela Gilliland, Evie Gilliland. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 24, 2020