A celebration of life for Mr. Joe Samuel Long, Jr. 73, will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00AM at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Clifton Cook, officiating. Viewing will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1PM to 7PM at Community Funeral Home. Mr. Long departed this walk of life on July 5, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL. Mr. Joe Long will truly be missed and never forgotten, his precious memories will forever be cherished by his wife of forty-five years, Mrs. Deloise Long; children, Nikia (Terrance) Price, Latonical (Lamar) Edwards, Tameka (Rev. Randy) Jones, Donnie Long, and Sherante' (Flo) Long; two sisters, Annie Mae Brookins and Elizabeth Long; one brother, James Long; twelve grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org
for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will be directing.