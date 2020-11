Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside services for Mr. Joe Thomas Higgins, 79 will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lane Chapel C.M.E. Church Cemetery with Rev. Billy Springer of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Sims Funeral Service will direct the services.

