Joey Champion Horton born June 15, 1960 in Sylacauga, AL passed away July 19, 2020 at the age of 60.
He was a graduate of Sylacauga High School class of 1979. A virtual memorial service will be online later this week on Facebook.
Joey was preceded in death by his father Archie L. Horton, his mother Barbara Barlow Horton, his wife Rachelle Mauldin Horton, his nephew Sid (Cisco) Browning, Jr., and niece Brittany Lynn Horton.
Joey is survived by his son Jacob Chase Horton, his daughter Brittany Morgan Horton, his granddaughters McKenzie Jade Carden and Sophie Rachelle Smitherman. His brothers Archie Keith ( Denise) Horton and Lance Horton, his sisters Karla (Donnie) Dupree, Allison(Tim) Wagner, Amanda(Jeff) Smitherman and Mary Margaret (Danny) Thompson. Also his nieces and nephews.
Joey was loved by many for his jovial and mischevious grin and giggle. He was a doting father and grandfather. He was a friend to all he met.
In lieu of flowers any donations can be made to the American Heart Association
.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL for the outstanding care given to Joey during his last months.