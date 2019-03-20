Dr. John Crook passed away on March 16, 2019. John was born July 2, 1941, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Ruth Owen Crook and John William Crook. He grew up in Opelika and graduated from Clift High School. He graduated from Howard College and Duke University School of Medicine, followed by a surgical residency in New Orleans at Charity Hospital. His professional career was spent in Concord, North Carolina, at Piedmont Surgical Clinic with original partners Dr. Ben Flowe and Dr. Bill Chalfant. During his lifetime he was an active member of both First Baptist Church of Concord and First Baptist Church, Opelika. John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Nell Calvert Crook, daughters Elizabeth Crook Emig (Tom) and Kathryn Crook Duncan (Chris), son John Newman Crook, Jr. (Bambi), and grandchildren Rachel Emig, Joshua Emig, Nicole Emig, Ben Emig, Owen Crook, Madie Ruth Crook, Ashley Duncan and Lindsey Duncan. He is also survived by brother, Dr. James L. Crook, of Sylacauga, Alabama, and sisters-in-law Betty Lowry and Glenda Shinn (Dennis), brother-in-law Sim Calvert, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama, or the Food Bank of East Alabama. A celebration of John's life will be held at Jeffcoat- Trant Funeral Home, Opelika, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00am, with visitation following. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 20, 2019