Mr. John David Wyatt, Jr., 39, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on March 10, 2020 in Pell City. He was preceded in death by his sister, Emily Beam; grandmothers, Fannie Ida Wyatt and Jeffie Brantley; and his grandfather, Marvin Wyatt. He is survived by his parents, John David (Barbara) Wyatt, Sr. and Rhonda (Jim) Beam; sisters, Maggie Beam, Carmen Newsom and Angie Hurst Dobbs; brothers, Gary Hurst, Jr. and Michael Hurst; grandfather, Wilton Brantley; many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Edwin Talley and the Rev. Whitt Hibbs officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 11, 2020