John Elias Manning, Sr., 75, passed away at his home on Friday, March 15, 2019.

The family will receive friends at Talladega Funeral Home on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Father Lucas will officiate.

Mr. Manning was Catholic by faith and was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. He lived most of his life in Harvey, Illinois before relocating to Alabama 20 years ago.

He was a past member of the Harvey, Illinois Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus through Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Hammonds Manning; parents, Rayford and Ola Manning; and sister, Betty Joyce Manning.

Mr. Manning is survived by his son, John (Wanda) Manning, Jr.; daughter, Wendy Struzik; brother, Rayford (Pat) Manning, Jr.; sisters, Margaret Barnes and Deborah (Gary) Nelson; grandchildren, Brett Manning, Nicholas Manning, Joshua (Kaytee) Struzik, Jessica (Sean) Manning-Junior, Tayler Struzik, and Allyson Struzik; and great grandson, Greyson Strickland.

Pallbearers will be Brett Manning, Nick Manning, Sean Junior, Josh Struzik, Josh Hall, and Jordan Hall.

Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

