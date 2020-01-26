Funeral Service for John Erskine Golden, age 87, will be held Monday, January 27 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Golden passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Moscoe & Alice Ota Golden and son, Lonnie Dodge.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Helen J. Golden; 2 sons, Jimmy (Edie) Golden, Paul (Joy Lynn) Golden; 2 daughters, Lynn (Bob) Brown, JoAnn (Greg) Bain; 8 grandchildren, Michael (Laura) Golden, Tim (Teia) Golden, Tori Golden, Christa Dodge, Colbie Dodge, Logan (Lauren) Golden, Adam (Kelsey) Bain, Alex Bain; 10 great-grandchildren, Cade, Tanner, Lily, Piper, Sly, Driggs & Hunter Golden, Kylin Cubillos, Axel Lopez, Sawyer Bain.
He was born and raised on the family farm on Wolf Creek Road. He enjoyed raising livestock, farming and gardening and was always happy on his John Deere Tractor. Lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Longtime member of the Wolf Creek Fire Department. Member of the Wolf Creek Water Board. Owner of John Golden Construction for over 50 years.
He was a loving devoted Husband, Daddy and PawPaw and will be truly missed.
Condolences may be offered to the Golden family online at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 26, 2020