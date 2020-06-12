John Hilton McGhee, 88, of Newton, Alabama, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Sylacauga, Alabama at Radney-Smith Funeral Home with a service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel, burial will be at Green Hill Memorial Gardens in Childersburg, Alabama. Mr. McGhee was born in Childersburg, Alabama on August 26, 1931. He joined the Air Force in 1951 and served his country for 20 years. He served in the Korean War and served in different countries such as Turkey, Greenland, The Dominican Republic, and our own country. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he spent many years in the transportation business and as a Game Warden at Fort Rucker, Alabama. After his retirement, his most enjoyable times were spent with his grandchildren who called him Papa. He loved gardening (loved to give away his produce), fishing, collectibles, and tinkering in his outdoor shed. He was preceded in death by his father, Isaac Alston McGhee and mother, Mary Onita Giddens McGhee, his brother William (Bill) McGhee, his sisters, Elaine McGhee Wolfe, Hilda McGhee O'Bryant, Ruth McGhee Chappell, and Virginia Ann McGhee Sumners. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Georgia Faye Rich McGhee and his brother James (Jimmy) Joseph McGhee of Birmingham, AL, four children, Kathy McGhee Lord of Dothan, Alabama, Kenneth John McGhee (and wife Wendy) of Enterprise, Alabama, Karen McGhee Bigley (and husband Bob) of Eufaula, Alabama, and Kristi McGhee Friesen (and husband Greg) of Midland City, Alabama. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Kendall Ward, Shelby Ward, Sydni Lord, Lindsey Lord, Tyler Friesen, Hayden Friesen, Alex Friesen, and Madison McGhee, as well as three great-grandchildren, Laney Myers, Delilah Doheny, and Cass Dunlap. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. The family is proud of Mr. McGhee's generosity and proclaim that he would have given the shirt off of his back, literally, to help people in need. In 2017, Mr. McGhee accepted Jesus into his heart and we are comforted knowing he is now in Heaven with our heavenly Father and those he knew and dearly loved. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Kendall Ward, Tyler Friesen, Hayden Friesen, Alex Friesen and nephews, Tony Bowling, Steve Rich, Scott Rich, Stan Rich and Randall Weaver. The family will accept flowers, but donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in hope that a cure can be found for this dreadful disease. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/ sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/ 8516. Radney-Smith Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 12, 2020.