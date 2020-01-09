The Daily Home

John Howard Allred

Obituary
Mr. John Howard Allred, 75, of Lincoln, Alabama passed away on January 7, 2020 in Pell City. He was a 1964 graduate of Lincoln High School where he excelled in sports. He later played football at Jacksonville State University. Mr. Allred was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and served as an Airman First Class in Vietnam. He was the owner of Allred's Used Cars for 40 years and was a member of Westside Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Jennie Allred. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia Ann Cook Allred; daughter, Ashley Brooke Reed (Jimbob) of Lincoln; sons, Randles Smith (Ashleigh) of Chelsea and Jonathan Allred (Jennifer) of Lincoln; sisters, Mildred Glidewell of Lincoln, Emma Bell (Boyd) of Gadsden, Virginia Parker of Anniston, Nancy Hinkle of Huntsville and Dorothy Wright (Jim) of Lincoln; brothers, Charlie Allred of Springville, Andy Allred (Ida) of Lincoln, Francis Allred (Jean) of Prattville and David Allred (Cindy) of Lincoln; grandchildren, Ethan and Elise Smith and Bradlen and Ashton Morrison. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Jack Washington and Chaplain Capt. Benjamin Shelton officiating. Interment will follow at the Alabama National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the funeral home Pallbearers will be Matthew Allred, Brad Cook, Barry Owens, Drew Daniel, Lee Collins and Gene Morrow. The family would like to say a special thanks to the Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home for their special care and love for the last four years. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 9, 2020
