Mr. John Hurt Pody (1941 - 2019)
Mr. John Hurt Pody, age 77 of Sylacauga, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife Shelia Pody, son, Rusty Pody (Hillary), daughter, Ann Pody Cleveland (Michael), sister, Nelda Atwood, grandchildren; Dylan Pody, Chandler Pody, Collin Pody, Bailey Bishop, Aiden Niamon, and Addie Niamon, and numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mable and Walter David Pody, and brother, David Pody. Mr. Pody was an avid Alabama Football fan and a member of Marble City Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery's Mausoleum, at 11am. Visitation will be Thursday evening, September 26, 2019 at Curtis and Son North Chapel from 5pm until 8pm. The family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 25, 2019
