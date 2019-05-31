Guest Book View Sign Service Information Southern Heritage Funeral Home 475 Cahaba Valley Road Pelham , AL 35124 (205)-988-3511 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Church of the Highlands-Riverchase campus 9013 Helena Rd Pelham , AL View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Church of the Highlands-Riverchase campus 9013 Helena Rd Pelham , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Marshall Morris, IV was born on July 21, 1977 and grew up in Talladega, Alabama. He passed away on May 25, 2019 at the age of 41. He is survived by his wife, Meredith Ann Morris; his step-son, Mark Livingston; his parents, John Marshall Morris III (Kay) and Gail Worthy Knight (Don); his brother, Ryan Morris (Stephanie); his sister, Allison Morris Sullivan (Jason); nephews, Dillon Morris, Sawyer Sullivan and Xander Morris; his niece, Caroline Sullivan; and fur baby, Bama Bailey Morris. Marshall loved life and demonstrated his love for Christ by showing unwavering love, care and compassion to others. Based on his unconditional love for others, Marshall personified servant leadership in all that he did and lived for spreading joy to his family, friends and his dog, Bailey. Marshall was a remarkable person that lived a wonderful and happy life as a loving husband, step-father, son, brother, and uncle to his family. He loved Alabama football, music and concerts, and having a good laugh. He could entertain any room with his hilarious sense of humor and loved making sure everyone had a great time. He impacted so many lives with his kindness, loyalty, and laughter. He lived his life with incredible courage and grace. He prided himself on being someone you could always count on and a good friend. Marshall was an all around great man and will be painfully missed by all of those who had the privilege of knowing him. Throughout his life Marshall was awarded some of the most prestigious academic, athletic and professional awards. Marshall was the Salutatorian of the 1995 graduating class of Talladega High School. While there, he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball, and received numerous awards and scholarships, including the McBride Award given to the top scholar athlete. Marshall graduated summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2000, ranking third in his class. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration with a major in Quantitative Finance. Marshall spent the majority of his professional career with BBVA Compass, holding a number of notable positions including Senior Vice-President - Compliance Group Manager. He also achieved numerous professional certifications, including Certified Internal Auditor, Certified Bank Auditor, and Certified Financial Services Auditor, and he was certified in Risk Management Assurance. He also completed the BBVA Compass School of Management. Throughout his career, Marshall was recognized for his incomparable work ethic as well as his keen intellect. His advanced banking regulatory analysis is used by some of the country's largest banks and will remain an industry standard for years to come. Visitation will be held at Church of the Highlands-Riverchase campus 9013 Helena Rd, Pelham, ALstarting at noon on Saturday, June 1, 2019, followed by a celebration of life service that will begin at 1:00 p.m. Marshall's family would like to offer heartfelt gratitude to Dr. John Piede and his staff at the St. Vincent's Bruno Cancer Center for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Bruno Cancer Center at St. Vincent's. Published in The Daily Home on May 31, 2019 