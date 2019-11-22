John Parks Tyson Jr. passed away at home November 21, 2019. Graveside services will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Sunday at Usrey Funeral Home. Pastor Minnie Bailey will officiate the service. John grew up in Grant, Alabama. After graduating from DAR School in Grant, he earned his bachelor's degree in forestry from Auburn University. He did graduate work in entomology at Auburn. Early in his career John worked in Black Hills, South Dakota for the United States Forest Service. He returned to Alabama and worked for the Alabama Forestry Commission. He retired in 1995 after thirty years of service. John was a member of First United Methodist Church Talladega. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Lanora Gibson Tyson; son, John Mark Tyson (Angie); daughter, Meredith Leigh Tyson Neal (Eddie); granddaughters, Brittany Tyson, Jessica Tyson, Emily Tyson, Acee Sewell, Catherine Neal; grandsons, Bryan Neal, and Colton Tyson. John is preceded in death by his mother, Taska Hart Tyson, and his father, John Parks Tyson Sr. In lieu of flowers please make donations to First United Methodist Church Talladega Youth Fund. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 22, 2019