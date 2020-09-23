1/
John Paul Schall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Paul Schall, 50, of Ragland, passed away September 19, 2020. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 2:30-3:30 PM at Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will follow at Oakhill Cemetery in Talladega at 4:00 PM. Mr. Schall was Belen Jesuit Catholic and a member of the St. James Diocese of Gadsden, Alabama. Mr. Schall was a member of the Ragland Fire Department. He also loved drag racing, hunting, fishing, and restoring old tractors. Mr. Schall is preceded in death by his mother; Bettye Schall and one nephew; William Smith III. He is survived by his Father, Jacob Schall; three sons, Benjamin Randall Schall; John Franklin Schall; Alfred Levi Schall; two daughters, Sarah Lizabeth Schall; Nola Margaret Schall; one sister, Crystal Schall and two nephews, John David Schall; Daniel Jacob Schall. Talladega Funeral Home will be directing the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved