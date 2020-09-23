John Paul Schall, 50, of Ragland, passed away September 19, 2020. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 2:30-3:30 PM at Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will follow at Oakhill Cemetery in Talladega at 4:00 PM. Mr. Schall was Belen Jesuit Catholic and a member of the St. James Diocese of Gadsden, Alabama. Mr. Schall was a member of the Ragland Fire Department. He also loved drag racing, hunting, fishing, and restoring old tractors. Mr. Schall is preceded in death by his mother; Bettye Schall and one nephew; William Smith III. He is survived by his Father, Jacob Schall; three sons, Benjamin Randall Schall; John Franklin Schall; Alfred Levi Schall; two daughters, Sarah Lizabeth Schall; Nola Margaret Schall; one sister, Crystal Schall and two nephews, John David Schall; Daniel Jacob Schall. Talladega Funeral Home will be directing the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store