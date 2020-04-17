Mr. John Q.(Jack) Ledbetter, Sr. age 91 of Alpine passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham. The family will have a private Graveside Service at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Fred Milam officiating. Mr. Ledbetter is survived by his son, John Q. (Jackie) Ledbetter, Jr. and wife Elise of Alpine; Brothers, Ed Ledbetter of Cummings, GA. and Leonard Pogue of Lineville; Grandchildren, Jacqueline Milam (Kevin), Frank Ledbetter (Linda) and Anna Jones (Steven); Great Grandchildren, Barry Milam, Blaine Gaither (Jessica), Reid Milam, Shawn Ledbetter (Evie), Jon Austin Ledbetter, Jessica Ledbetter, Steven Ledbetter, Olivia Jones, and Jack Jones; Special Friend, Bell Hutto. Mr. Ledbetter was preceded in death by his wife Mary Frances McNeil Ledbetter; brother, Bill Ledbetter; half-sister, Valize Breedlove. Mr. Ledbetter was a WWII veteran of the Army and a member of the Masons. Online condolences may be sent to www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 17, 2020