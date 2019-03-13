Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Robert "Bob" Hall. View Sign

John Robert "Bob" Hall, age 83, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Sunday March 3, 2019. John was born November 28, 1935 in Greenville, South Carolina to Bernice Evans Hall and Lewis Hall. John is survived by his wife, Jewell Owings Hall; daughter Veronica Hall Shierling; brother Ronnie Hall (Linda), brother Marshall Hall (Faye) and sister Elaine Krue (Jerry); grandson Seth Shierling and granddaughter Angela Shierling. John was preceded in death by; daughter Vickie Hall; father Lewis Hall and mother Bernice Evans Hall; brother William "Bill" Hall and sister Joan Hall Sothern. A visitation for John was held Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC 29609. A funeral service occurred Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:00PM in The Chapel at Mackey At Woodlawn Memorial Park . John "Bob" was buried in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

