John Stephen Tyminski was born August 19, 1936 in Schenectady, New York to Victor and Mary Oleksak Tyminski. He graduated with honors from Nott Terrace High School, and soon after joined the John Stephen Tyminski was born August 19, 1936 in Schenectady, New York to Victor and Mary Oleksak Tyminski. He graduated with honors from Nott Terrace High School, and soon after joined the U.S. Air Force . He was sent to Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City Beach, Florida where he served as a Staff Sergeant. While serving there, he met and later married Dorothy (Dot) Blankenship on August 17, 1957, and they have been married for 61 years. After honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force, they moved to Sycamore, Alabama, and raised their two daughters Tina and Tekla (Poppy). He was an active member of Sycamore Baptist Church and faithfully served there for many years. He loved God's word, having read through it in its entirety many times, and often quoted scripture. His favorite scripture was "They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint." (Isaiah 40:31) He was a strong prayer warrior, and in his life led many people to Christ. He worked 41 years at Floyd & Beasley Transfer Company as a long haul truck driver under the handle "Wolfman." He loved to regale us with stories of his time on the road, and he served as a mentor to many young drivers. His two favorite pastimes were cheering on the Auburn Tigers and fishing in his boat on Lake Howard. With his charming personality and generous spirit, he was beloved by people of all ages. His love for his family was second only to his love for his Savior. He is survived by his beloved wife Dot and his two daughters Tina Jacobs (Ken) and Poppy McGrady (Chris), his grandchildren Ashley Gable (Jesse), Jacklyn McGrady (fiance Taylor Owings), Matthew Tyminski Blackmon, Channing Blackmon Perry (Justin). He has three great-grandsons Cole Gable and Jayden and Jep Stephen Sims. He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Judy Studdard and survived by his sister-in-law Jacklyn McConatha (Rick). Join us in a celebration of his most wonderful life. Visitation will be at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Sycamore Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. with interment following at Tallasahatchie Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Bro. Rick Cato and Bro. Wayne Cowhick. His active pallbearers are Jeff McGrady, Ronnie McGrady, Andy McGrady, Randy Kissic, Mike Logan, and Jerry Carpenter. His honorary pallbearers are Arthur Bailey, Pete Giddeons, Ken Moore, and Andy McGrady's Sunday School Class. His generous and loving spirit warmed the hearts of all who knew him. He lived and loved life to the fullest. "So with you: Now is your time of grief, I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy." -John 16:22 (NIV) Funeral Home Curtis and Son Funeral Home

1315 Talladega Highway

Sylacauga , AL 351501627

1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
(256) 245-4361
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 14, 2019

